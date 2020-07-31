Off-White™️ Launches "I Support Young Black Businesses," an Initiative to Support the Black Community through Quarterly Fundraising

MILAN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-White™️ is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to the Black community with the launch of "I Support Young Black Businesses" project, a quarterly fundraising program in support of organizations chosen by Virgil Abloh and his team to support the Black community. Initially designed in 2019 and debuted in 2020 Off-White™️ will release items for sale with 100% of proceeds going to the organization selected each quarter.

Off-White™️ is launching the first round of quarterly fundraising with the sale of Off-White™️'s Fall/Winter 2020 "I Support Young Black Businesses" t-shirt and hoodies, which first appeared at Off-White™️ runway show in January 2020, worn by tap dancer Cartier Williams who gave an opening performance. The apparel is now available through www.off---white.com with proceeds initially going to Chicago CRED. Chicago CRED – which stands for "Create Real Economic Destiny"— an organization Virgil Abloh has partnered with since 2017 in his home city and is focused on reducing gun violence.

This announcement is a reflection of Virgil Abloh's broad-based advocacy for and support of Black talent. Most recently, as announced earlier this month, he raised $1 million to support the next generation of Black fashion leaders through the Virgil Abloh™️ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund. More information on the Fund is available at https://virgilabloh.com/postmodern/.

In parallel with this, Off-White™️ has established an ongoing paid internship program in Milan for young Black people who want to build a career in the fashion industry. The first internship will start in September 2020 in Milan.

