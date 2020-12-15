Offen Petroleum and Ozark Mountain Energy Combine Businesses

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Offen Petroleum ("Offen"), a leading independent fuel distributor, announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of the business assets of Ozark Mountain Energy, a motor fuel distributor, and Petroleum Express, its affiliate trucking company, both based in Mt. Vernon, MO (together as "Ozark Mountain Energy"). Offen is a provider of motor fuel, lubricants, and petroleum logistics services in Colorado and 15 surrounding states. The business combination further expands Offen's footprint more deeply into the Mid-continent and Midwestern states. Ozark Mountain Energy will continue to operate from their Mt. Vernon, MO office and Brent, Eric and Kyle Wilmoth will continue to lead this region under Offen.

Ozark Mountain Energy was formed in 1991 by the Wilmoth family and has become a leading wholesale motor fuel and propane distributor. The company has concentrated its business operations in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas but further services customers in a total of 13 states. Under the leadership of Brent Wilmoth, Ozark Mountain Energy has grown its business to achieve approximately 700-million-gallons of annual motor fuel and propane sales. To attain this success, the Ozark Mountain Team has dedicated itself to providing impeccable customer service and flexible fueling solutions.

"This is yet another transformational addition to Offen and we are excited to welcome the Ozark Mountain Energy employees to the Offen team. I congratulate Brent on creating such a professional organization. We believe that the cultures at Offen and Ozark Mountain Energy are a perfect fit which will make this merger very successful," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of Offen Petroleum. "This transaction affords us the opportunity to strengthen our existing operations while expanding more deeply into new geographies and business lines. Additionally, I am pleased that we will be adding some great young talent by having Eric and Kyle Wilmoth join us. Eric will be joining Offen's executive leadership team as Executive Vice President of Ozark Operations and Kyle will be joining us as Strategic Account Manager. We look forward to continuing to grow our business organically while finding best-in-class distributors who wish to join our mission to be the leading fuel, lubricant and propane provider in the United States."

The companies will become a combined business today and will continue to operate under the name Ozark Mountain Energy in the Mid-continent and Midwestern states.

"I am very pleased that Ozark Mountain Energy will continue its growth under a larger platform that will provide greater opportunities for our customers, employees and suppliers. Our businesses have organically grown in a similar fashion by always putting the customer's needs first. I am confident that joining with Offen is a great fit to enhance our company's growth. To further demonstrate my commitment to the future of our combined companies, I am purchasing a significant equity stake in Offen Petroleum," said Brent Wilmoth, CEO of Ozark Mountain Energy.

Downstream Energy Partners LLC ("DEP") provided exclusive merger and acquisition advisory services to Ozark Mountain Energy. DEP is a leading investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services to middle market companies within the downstream energy sector and is comprised of professionals who have decades of experience as both owner/operators and strategic financial advisors to energy companies. "Offen Petroleum has acquired high quality wholesale fuel supply assets in a location strategic to their expanding footprint," said George Wedemeyer, Managing Partner of DEP, adding, "the Wilmoth's built an exceptional company and it's been a pleasure representing them in this transaction."

About Offen Petroleum

Headquartered in Commerce City CO, Offen is a growing distributor of fuels, propane, and lubricants. Offen is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners, a New York based private equity firm. With the addition of Ozark Mountain Energy, the company is poised to distribute over 2.0 billion gallons of motor fuel annually and will serve customers throughout the Intermountain West, Mid-continent, and Midwestern states. In addition to branded and unbranded motor fuels, Offen sells propane, and lubricant products and solutions for the commercial, industrial, and passenger car segments, as well as diesel exhaust fluids used in emission controls. More information on Offen can be found at www.offenpetro.com.

