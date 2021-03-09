Offering IoT Manufacturers Greater Design Flexibility and Integration -- InnoPhase Introduces New Miniaturized Wi-Fi and BLE Wireless Modules

The INP1012 and INP1013 modules unleash design engineers' imagination to add more intelligence and functionality to their products while meeting the growing demand for faster time to market and more compact designs. The smaller modules embed the Talaria TWO system on a chip (SoC), a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree , to take advantage of its processing capability, ultra-low power wireless connectivity, and robust security. The integrated solution is ideally suited for smart door locks, remote security cameras, connected sensors, or other space-constrained products within home, commercial, industrial and health markets.

"Reducing Wi-Fi's power consumption will be critical in enabling many devices to be battery powered for the first time or extending device lifespans from weeks to months or years. This will improve the user experience while helping to accelerate key IoT market segments, ranging from smart home automation devices to wearables where increased battery life is becoming an ever important differentiator," says Andrew Zignani, Principal Analyst, ABI Research. "Unique innovations such as InnoPhase's PolaRFusion Radio Frequency digital architecture can result in a significant increase in battery life for many Wi-Fi enabled IoT devices. By 2025, ABI Research expects the IoT Wi-Fi segment that can benefit from such low power innovations to reach over 1 billion devices," Zignani concludes.

Typical smart IoT applications use a significant percentage of the overall system power for Wi-Fi connectivity, sometimes as much as 75 percent, even while idly connected to the network. The new Talaria TWO modules can increase the battery lifetime by months or years and require less space. The INP1012 module has the added value of allowing the user to select the antenna connection and placement which is particularly beneficial for industrial applications.

The highly integrated, multi-protocol modules include Wi-Fi and BLE5-Long Range for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm Cortex-M3 for system control and user applications, plus advanced security elements for device safeguards. The modules can operate in stand-alone mode, in conjunction with an external MCU, or in a hybrid mode where the system control and processing responsibilities are shared between the module and an external MCU.

