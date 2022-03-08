OfferLogix Partners with VinCue To Provide Penny Perfect Payments

OfferLogix' proprietary fintech solutions is disrupting the status quo of how lease and finance payments are calculated. Tweet this

According to Chris Hoke, Founder & CTO of Vincue, "VinCue's vision is to consolidate inventory data, decisions, and tasks into a single system. Now partnered with OfferLogix, we are taking another huge step forward by connecting manufacturer incentives and financing options directly to inventory inside VinCue, saving time, reducing errors, and making the entire sales process easier."

OfferLogix is the pioneer of automated payment calculation technology in the automotive industry. Its suite of proprietary fintech solutions is disrupting the status quo of how lease and finance payments are calculated. Now, dealers and vendors alike are able to precisely calculate car payments down to the model and trim, accurately advertise it across every customer touchpoint, and integrate it into the buyer journey for a seamless customer experience.

"Our partnership with VinCue is very collaborative and synergistic, says Aaron Bickart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OfferLogix. Working with the VinCue team is amazing. Our integration team and VinCue's engineering team are able to fully integrate our Penny Perfect Payments APIs within 72 hours from start to finish."

"As a dealer, you spend so much time comparing information and data from separate systems and websites, and you never really know what's the most up-to-date. OfferLogix is a known quantity with tons of industry respect, trust, and integrity. Having this integration within VINCUE means my team can work deals faster and with a higher level of confidence," says Danny Zaslavski, Managing Partner at VinCue.

OfferLogix is the pioneer in lease and finance payment advertising for digital retailing, desking and CRM tools, advertising agencies, OEMs, online portals, and dealers. Its proprietary technology and related web services allow accurate and fully disclosed lease and loan payments to be generated and displayed on vehicle lease advertisements, listings, specials, brochure pages, etc. This fintech is revolutionizing how lease specials and payment advertising are created and displayed on the web, through social media, and on mobile devices. Learn more at OfferLogix.com

VINCUE is built by dealers for dealers. We are dealership managers and automotive sales, finance, and marketing people. With backgrounds in data science, software engineering, and dealership management, the team is committed to building a modern, unified platform powered by real-time market data to help dealerships of any size compete and win. Learn more at vincue.com

