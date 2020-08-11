Offerpad Expands Real Estate Solutions to Port St. Lucie, Florida

Offerpad began providing Florida homeowners a better way to sell their home in 2015, with the opening of local real estate solutions offices in Orlando and Tampa . Both markets garnered homeowner interest immediately and continue to be ranked as top performing markets with high volumes of offer requests, contracts signed, and home closings with Offerpad.

"We've had a significant amount of seller interest to widen our Orlando coverage area for quite some time," said Vaughn Stewart, Offerpad's Orlando market director. "Port St. Lucie is known for quality homes that are typically located in quiet neighborhoods and surrounded by beautiful scenery – we are confident that our stress-free way to sell a home will be welcomed by homeowners."

Offerpad solutions are now available in:

Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center is a guided experience that begins at Offerpad.com. The user is invited to share details of their current home and upload recent photos or schedule a quick virtual tour from the comfort of their living room. The home is then evaluated by the company's real estate experts and Offerpad's proprietary, data-driven real estate platform. Within 24 hours, the user will be presented with a competitive Offerpad cash offer, along with additional exclusive selling options.

Customer options include selling the home instantly to Offerpad – the perfect solution for those who seek a competitive cash offer with the convenience and control that comes with no showings and the customer's ability to select their closing date – or partnering with Offerpad to list the home, the best choice for sellers who want to explore the opportunity to maximize their home's value.

Additionally, those interested in pursuing new construction with an Offerpad-partnered builder receive exclusive benefits such as selecting the closing date of their current home to align with the close of the new build, up to nine months out. They also have the advantage of Offerpad's Extended Stay program, allowing the seller to remain in the home five days past close of escrow.

Scott Howard, president of Maronda Homes said, "Our partnership with Offerpad over the past year has streamlined transactions for us and for our clients. Offerpad provides reassurance by removing the contingency of a client's current home funding falling through, while they build their next dream home. We're excited to know that Offerpad is expanding to Port St. Lucie where many of our future homeowners currently reside."

Offerpad-builder partnerships in the Port St. Lucie area include Beazer Homes, Maronda Homes, Meritage Homes, and Pulte Homes, among others.

To learn more about Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions and request a free no-obligation offer, visit Offerpad.com.

Homebuilders interested in exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to email [email protected].

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 800 cities. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

