OfferUp Expands To Second Engineering Office in Miami and Grows Technical Leadership Team

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferUp , the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers with more than 85M downloads, today announced it has opened an engineering office in Miami. The new office is managed by Director of Engineering Rodrigo Violante, the former CTO of PriceTravel and Televisa. Miami is home to one of OfferUp's most active communities, with more than 15 percent of Miamians using the marketplace every month to search, buy and sell furniture, clothes, cars, and more.

"The OfferUp Miami team is tasked with building new APIs and tools for small businesses that will help them more easily reach the millions of people that use OfferUp every year. Our goal is to build this team rapidly and we're starting by hiring new software developers to help us meet our aggressive goals," said Nick Huzar, co-founder and CEO. "Miami is a hotbed for tech talent and we're proud to be one of the first companies to bring West Coast start-up culture to the city."

OfferUp's new office is located in a co-working space in the popular Wynwood district and Violante will oversee the team of developers working to improve the company's engineering excellence. For ten years, Violante has run remote teams across the world and was most recently the CTO of PriceTravel, where he implemented technical solutions that significantly improved the company's profitability. Before that, he was CTO of Televisa, where he built a proprietary platform to serve millions of users on Smart TVs, game consoles, phones, and tablets.

Every year, millions of people use OfferUp to buy and sell locally, resulting in billions of dollars of local commerce. OfferUp has more than 100 engineers working on the core product experience in Seattle. The Seattle and Miami engineering teams report to OfferUp CTO Ameesh Paleja, formerly the CTO at Starz and founder of Atom Tickets.

"Miami's position as an emerging tech market gives us the ability to recruit highly skilled candidates from local, top-ranked universities like the University of Miami and Florida International University," said Paleja. "It helps that so many Miamians are familiar with the app as well, because the engineers we're looking for must be passionate about working together to build the marketplace of the future."

OfferUp is looking for talented people to join its technology teams in Miami and Seattle. A list of all current U.S. openings at https://about.offerup.com/careers/

