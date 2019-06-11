OfferUp Partners With Goodwill To Bring Secondhand Items To Millions Of Engaged Shoppers Across The US

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., today announced its partnership with several Goodwill regions to bring Goodwill's extensive inventory of donations to millions of new customers on OfferUp. Over 100 Goodwill store locations in New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Counties, South Florida, Greater Detroit, San Antonio, and Central and Southern Indiana are uploading gently used items such as furniture, clothing, and collectibles, directly to OfferUp to increase online and in-store sales. The partnership is powered by OfferUp's API, currently in beta, and Upright Labs' Lister software.

Through this partnership, Goodwill items are uploaded daily on OfferUp and listed under regional Goodwill location handles. Customers can purchase items to be shipped for delivery or they can pick up at their local Goodwill store.

"More than half of OfferUp's 44 million annual users are millennials and as our most engaged customers, are incredibly aware of their impact on the planet and the value of recommerce," said Daniel Azoulai, senior manager of business development at OfferUp. "Goodwill prioritizes sustainability over ownership and we're proud to bolster their rapidly growing ecommerce operations by making it easier for people to purchase items from across the country."

OfferUp works with Upright Labs' Upright Lister tool to power Goodwill's ecommerce, extending its reach by facilitating inventory uploads to OfferUp. Goodwill employees are able to track inventory from start to finish, providing real-time insights into the flow of products, finances, and data within one easy-to-use interface for their listings. Goodwill can manage all components of its orders, including product images, listing items, shipping, order management, financial reporting, and auditing. Goodwill sellers using OfferUp's API can leverage OfferUp as a sales channel without significantly changing their fulfillment operations.

"We started to list furniture and other items from our stores on OfferUp in January, and the early results have been great. The majority of the items we post on OfferUp sell within 72 hours, and some have sold in as quickly as 10 minutes after being listed on the app," said Jay Lytle, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. "The exposure of our high-quality donations to so many new customers, coupled with the feedback and engagement we've experienced on OfferUp, has been tremendous for us!"

"The partnership between OfferUp and Upright Labs has allowed Goodwill San Antonio to reach a national audience on the OfferUp marketplace," said Michael Anthony Morse, e-Commerce manager for Goodwill San Antonio. "The increased efficiencies gained from the integration allows us to maximize support to our mission of helping change lives through the power of work."

"Each month we list thousands of secondhand items online and are excited to be able to bring them to the OfferUp community," said Joseph Jarroush, VP of Operations for Goodwill NYNJ. "Revenue from our 37 Goodwill stores and our ecommerce business supports our mission. In 2018, we helped 2,351 people get a job outside of our stores, including 843 individuals with disabilities."

"Potential shoppers were unaware of the great inventory that our local stores have for sale," said Goodwill South Florida CEO David Landsberg. "OfferUp allows us to showcase large, pickup only inventory and increase foot traffic to stores. This also translates into new donors, and helps us fulfill our mission of training and employing people with disabilities and other barriers to work here in South Florida."

OfferUp gives local businesses like Goodwill the ability to sell items to millions of users across the U.S. The current beta release of OfferUp's API is only available to select partners until its public launch later this year. To get more information or to sign up for updates, contact bizdev@offerup.com , and to learn more about the Goodwill and OfferUp partnership powered by Upright Labs please visit blog.offerup.com .

About OfferUp

OfferUp is dedicated to building the simplest and most trustworthy way for people to buy and sell in their communities. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. The privately held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T Rowe Price and Coatue Management. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana changes lives every day by empowering people to increase their independence and reach their potential through education, health and employment. The organization serves 39 Indiana counties and operates more than 70 retail locations, as well as charter schools for adults and youth, a maternal-child health program, a child care center and more.

About Goodwill San Antonio

Serving San Antonio since 1945, Goodwill San Antonio is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit social enterprise that helps change lives through the power of work. When you shop at or donate to Goodwill, your purchases and donations help fund education, training and career services to empower people with life barriers to find jobs and secure their future. Together, with the support of our generous community, partners and employers, Goodwill provides employment and related services to people each year in South Central Texas. In addition to operating retail stores, donation stations and Good Careers Centers in San Antonio, Cibolo, Kerrville, Laredo, New Braunfels, Seguin and the surrounding areas, Goodwill operates Good Careers Academies and manages contracts for the U.S. government for services ranging from document management to grounds maintenance.

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates 37 retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and retail training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 104 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

About Goodwill of Greater Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit's mission is Co-creating independence and dignity through the power of personal and workforce development. Each day, we impact lives through community partnerships and the revenue generated from the sale of donated merchandise.

About Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Counties

Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties, a nonprofit social enterprise, creates second chances through training and the dignity of work. Goodwill is a leading workforce development organization that each year provides free skill building and certification programs to thousands of local people left out or left behind in today's economy. Goodwill is equally committed to environmental sustainability and diverts millions of reusable and resalable goods from the landfill, annually.

About Upright Labs

Upright Labs enables secondhand retailers to supercharge and streamline ecommerce operations while listing inventory to multiple online marketplaces. Operators who have a wide breadth of inventory with limited quantities for each SKU see great success in utilizing the Upright Lister tool to list and sell unique items wherever their customers are actively shopping. Ecommerce operators are able to manage all components of their e-commerce operation from the Upright Lister software including streamlined photography, listing, shipping, inventory management, purging, and financial reporting. Learn more by visiting UprightLabs.com .

SOURCE OfferUp

