Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America | $ 1.87 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 06, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., DeLonghi Spa, Farmer Bros Co., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Royal Cup Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, possible health implications of caffeine will hamper market growth.
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Offices
- Healthcare And Hospitality
- Education
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- US
- Canada
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America report covers the following areas:
- Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market size
- Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market trends
- Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market industry analysis
This study identifies increased product innovation leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth in North America during the next few years.
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bunn-O-Matic Corp.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- DeLonghi Spa
- Farmer Bros Co.
- Groupe SEB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- Nestle SA
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Royal Cup Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
