Office Evolution Adds Coworking Rock-Star to Corporate Team

Pirrotti-Dranchak's career spans thirty years, which includes creating revenue for emerging growth and Fortune 500 companies. An early coworking evangelist, Pirrotti-Dranchak's depth of sales and marketing experience has supported new product/services, global expansions and new brand rollouts. In addition to her time working with coworking brands, Pirrotti-Dranchak also ran her own firm, where she has served as a fractional Chief Resource Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for over 900 coworking locations, across 65 countries.

"Office Evolution and I have been dating for a year," said Pirrotti-Dranchak. "This marriage was made in heaven as we achieved system-wide success both for the brand and franchisees with my Synergistic Marketing Strategy. When Covid-19 hit, I dug deep into the power of our Ohana (Hawaiian for 'family') Culture, rolling out initiatives to galvanize our base by wrapping our arms virtually around our members, franchisees and partners. With the power of our culture, and our compelling and unique model in the coworking category, I know the sky is the limit."

Pirrotti-Dranchak played a key role in helping Office Evolution navigate the Covid-19 pandemic from a marketing and franchise development perspective. Locations remained open as an essential business so members could pick up their mail. Under Pirrotti-Dranchak's guidance, Office Evolution launched its "Dreamers, Risk-Takers, and Doers. Inspired Here" campaign. This campaign is based on Office Evolution's commitment to provide business continuity, essential services, and to embrace its vast member network of solopreneurs, individual employers and small business owners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to the team," Office Evolution COO and Global Workspace Association Board Member William Edmundson stated. "This is the second time I've hired Andrea to help me elevate a brand. Her experience and strategic ability are second-to-none. Andrea joined at the perfect time as the coworking industry continues to transform in the midst of the coronavirus. With Andrea leading marketing, franchise development and RECON, we are confident that Office Evolution is well-positioned to execute against our growth strategy."

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Office Evolution has provided business continuity for members. Fueling the company's growth is demand for smaller, suburban workspaces that provide a professional place for workers to go to in lieu of a company's headquarters, and individual business owners who need a professional place to do their thing.

"It is a great time to be part of Office Evolution, and we are excited to welcome Andrea to our Ohana," Office Evolution CEO and founder Mark Hemmeter stated. "Andrea's proven track record of success makes her an incredible addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing how she will help our brand, our franchisees, and our members."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest coworking franchisor in the U.S. With 70 locations open and 80 projected open by year end, Office Evolution provides coworking that inspires to the nations dreamers, risk-takers and doers, Office Evolution is currently operating in 24 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/

