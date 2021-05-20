Office Evolution Experiences Demand Surge in Denver

DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation, is experiencing increased demand for flexible office space as a result of pandemic-induced remote working.

As employees and business owners alike tire from hybrid working situations, Office Evolution's Denver locations are conveniently located, offering an eclectic mix of Colorado small businesses and entrepreneurs the resources and space they require to help their businesses thrive. The fastest growing coworking franchisor in the U.S., Office Evolution now has 15 locations in the Denver-Colorado Springs area.

"Working from home was initially thought of as a temporary solution to the Covid-19 restrictions, but what we are now seeing is that businesses and employees are looking for an alternative to the home office," said Andrea Pirrotti, CMO and CDO of Office Evolution. "Employers want to keep their staff happy and engaged and employees want to access space minutes from their home. Interest in the area is strong because Office Evolution can provide a mix of work environments in one location that's easy to access."

On the tail end of the pandemic, Office Evolution's national network of locally operated locations has provided its members with access to safe, flexible workspaces where they can innovate and collaborate together to enhance business performance. The brand's nationwide presence has grown significantly during the pandemic, as businesses of all sizes shift their focus towards flexible workspace to avoid getting tied up in expensive leases for traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for continued growth.

"Office Evolution's convenient solutions are exactly what businesses will be looking for as they continue the practice of hybrid and remote working," said Mark Hemmeter, CEO and founder of Office Evolution. "For many, working from home didn't turn out to be the work utopia they imagined. With 15 franchise and company-operated locations across Colorado, we have the capacity and the means to match the increased demand for office space. Since the onset of the pandemic, we've been an essential resource to local professionals who need a space where they can thrive."

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day, Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

