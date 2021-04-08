Office Evolution Selects Flexible Workspace Solution by Yardi

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution (OE), the largest provider of locally owned and operated coworking locations, has selected Yardi Kube as its workspace software provider for all U.S. locations.

Office Evolution will leverage the powerful functionality of Yardi Kube Property Management to streamline operations for 75+ franchise locations, which are all single-employee suburban coworking locations. Yardi® will enhance efficiency by providing real-time reporting and data to the corporate office.

OE will also be able to expand and facilitate self-service for its members with an easy-to-use member portal and mobile app. The company will be able to better showcase the ability to serve members of all sizes with an automated, streamlined experience from lead generation to contract execution and later, retention.

"Yardi is thrilled to have Office Evolution on board with the Yardi Kube suite of products. The brand's rapid expansion continued amid a pandemic as businesses sought out close-to-home professional workspaces," said Rob Teel, senior vice president of global solutions at Yardi. "We look forward to supporting the brand's business objectives and leadership in in the flexible workspace industry."

"Simply put, we chose Yardi because it is better for our clients, better for our franchisees and better for us on the corporate side" said Mark Hemmeter, Office Evolution founder and CEO. The decision was a no-brainer and we are excited to get started."

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit officeevolution.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

