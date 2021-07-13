Office Furniture Market in the US|Evolving Opportunities with Haworth Inc. and Herman Miller Inc.|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Affordable Interior Systems Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Okamura Corp., and Steelcase Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the surge in the number of start-ups, the premiumization in the office furniture industry, and the rising number of office spaces will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Office Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Seating



Table



System



Storage Unit And File



Overhead Bins

End-user

Commercial



Home Office

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Material

Wood



Metal



Others

Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the office furniture market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Affordable Interior Systems Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Okamura Corp., and Steelcase Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Office Furniture Market in US size

Office Furniture Market in US trends

Office Furniture Market in US industry analysis

Increasing adoption of convertible workstations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low replacement cycle of furniture may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the office furniture market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the office furniture market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the office furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office furniture market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the office furniture market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Seating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Storage unit and file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Overhead bins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Market segments

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Affordable Interior Systems Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Global Furniture Group

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Kimball International Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

