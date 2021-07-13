Office Furniture Market in the US|Evolving Opportunities with Haworth Inc. and Herman Miller Inc.|Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The office furniture market in the US is set to grow by USD 3.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Affordable Interior Systems Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Okamura Corp., and Steelcase Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the surge in the number of start-ups, the premiumization in the office furniture industry, and the rising number of office spaces will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Office Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Seating
- Table
- System
- Storage Unit And File
- Overhead Bins
- End-user
- Commercial
- Home Office
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Material
- Wood
- Metal
- Others
Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the office furniture market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Affordable Interior Systems Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Okamura Corp., and Steelcase Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Office Furniture Market in US size
- Office Furniture Market in US trends
- Office Furniture Market in US industry analysis
Increasing adoption of convertible workstations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low replacement cycle of furniture may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the office furniture market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Office Furniture Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the office furniture market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the office furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the office furniture market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the office furniture market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Seating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Storage unit and file - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Overhead bins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Affordable Interior Systems Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Global Furniture Group
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Kimball International Inc.
- Knoll Inc.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
