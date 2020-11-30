Office Productivity Concepts Can Help Get Workers Back to the Office Safely During Pandemic

MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Productivity Concepts, Inc. presents its P3 Personal Enclosure as a possible solution to containing the potential spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

THE PROBLEM

Employers want workers to return to the office due to decreased productivity and morale, plus a myriad of other issues; however, employees don't want to return to the office until it is proven to be healthy and safe.

THE SOLUTION

Kill the virus by disrupting the RNA of Covid-19 and DNA of other pathogens using a UV light, safely.

The P3 Personal Enclosure has three sides, a ceiling and an air purification system all located in the small footprint of existing open office furniture. Existing work stations can be retrofitted with P3 Stations.

The Station captures air droplets in the enclosure. Air droplets and aerosols store the virus like a dust particle in a bubble. The P3 Air Purifier pulls the droplets and aerosols into the unit and sends them into a 4-stage filtration system. This filtration system removes the large particles making the UV chamber more effective. The air then goes to a UV light chamber where the RNA of COVID-19 and the DNA of other pathogens are disrupted, making them unable to replicate themselves. This disruption of the structure of the RNA & DNA makes the virus and other pathogens unable to function and spread disease.

Office Productivity Concepts (OPC) is dedicated to solving problems in the open office environment. Initially the P3 Personal Enclosure was designed to reduce unwanted acoustical noise and visual distractions that constantly occur in the open office environment.

The original design of the patented Station is ideal for capturing pathogens, including COVID-19, in the Enclosure. The addition of an air purifier allows the air in the Station to be purified and recirculated over 100+ times per hour. Workers can remove their masks when working in the station. They still need to wear them when moving around the office.

OPC also offers an air purifier that will disinfect the air in the entire office environment. This is accomplished by mounting the P3 GermAwayUV General Area purifier to walls and the ceiling. This purifier filters the air and kills the bugs by going through a UV light chamber that again disrupts the RNA of COVID-19 and the DNA of other viruses and bacteria. This occurs about 21+ times per hour, which means the entire office may have purified air, free of all pathogens including COVID-19.

OPC has used laser and smoke pencil testing at Florida Atlantic University and National Testing Services. These empirical laboratory tests prove that sneeze screens and side partitions are ineffective. A ceiling is needed to prevent aerosols from escaping. The air droplets and aerosols are lighter than air. They move out and upward in the office space where the HVAC systems spread the droplets and aerosols throughout the space.

The CDC now recognizes that exposure to the virus for 12 to 18 minutes can transmit the disease. The exposure can be accumulative, meaning a combination of separate doses at different points in the day may cause an infection. The P3 Station doesn't allow this to happen—it captures and kills the pathogens in the Station.

