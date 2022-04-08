Office Stationery And Supplies B2B Market Size to Grow by USD 15.69 Bn| Increasing business expansion to boost market growth| Technavio

Apr 08, 2022, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market size to grow by USD 15.69 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2% and Y-O-Y growth of 1.30%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market in APAC would be driven by the expansion of corporate offices. The market is segmented by product (paper products, desk supplies, stationery and mailing supplies, computer and printer supplies, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
The report on the office stationery and supplies B2B market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis includes the product, distribution channel segments, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for recyclable stationery products, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the e-auctioning of office stationery and supplies as the prime reasons driving the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next few years.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Major Three Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Companies:
3M Co.
3M Co. operates business through Business Solutions Division, Retail Division, Compucom Division, Safety, and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company provides privacy and protection products for the office and also their Scotch and Post-it Brands of products of better office organization.
ACCO Brands Corp.
ACCO Brands Corp. operates business through North America, EMEA, and International. The company provides a range of solutions for academic, consumer, and business requirements with its portfolio of more than 45 brands.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates business through Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives, and others. The company offers varied types of office stationery and supplies such as notepads, clips, and printing supplies. The company also offers private-labeled products.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Product
- Paper Products
- Desk Supplies
- Stationery/mailing Supplies
- Computer/printer Supplies
- Filing Supplies
- Binding Supplies
- Time Tracking Supplies
- Supplies For Hanging
- Identification Supplies
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40126
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the office stationery and supplies B2B market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America- The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size in North America is segmented by end-user (offices, FRC, healthcare and hospitality, education, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (the US and Canada). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes
Global Luxury Pen Market- The luxury pen market is segmented by products (Fountain pens, Ballpoint pens, Rollerball pens, Fineliner pens, and Others), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (Offline and Online). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes
|
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 15.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.30
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Staples Inc., The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Paper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Desk supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationery and mailing supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computer and printer supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- ACCO Brands Corp.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- BIC Group
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Staples Inc.
- The ODP Corp.
- Walmart Inc.
- WH Smith Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article