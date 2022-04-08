Office Stationery And Supplies B2B Market Size to Grow by USD 15.69 Bn| Increasing business expansion to boost market growth| Technavio

The report on the office stationery and supplies B2B market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis includes the product, distribution channel segments, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for recyclable stationery products, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the e-auctioning of office stationery and supplies as the prime reasons driving the office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next few years.

Major Three Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Business Solutions Division, Retail Division, Compucom Division, Safety, and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company provides privacy and protection products for the office and also their Scotch and Post-it Brands of products of better office organization.

ACCO Brands Corp.

ACCO Brands Corp. operates business through North America, EMEA, and International. The company provides a range of solutions for academic, consumer, and business requirements with its portfolio of more than 45 brands.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates business through Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives, and others. The company offers varied types of office stationery and supplies such as notepads, clips, and printing supplies. The company also offers private-labeled products.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Product

Paper Products



Desk Supplies



Stationery/mailing Supplies



Computer/printer Supplies



Filing Supplies



Binding Supplies



Time Tracking Supplies



Supplies For Hanging



Identification Supplies

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist office stationery and supplies B2B market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office stationery and supplies B2B market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office stationery and supplies B2B market vendors

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Corp., Staples Inc., The ODP Corp., Walmart Inc., and WH Smith Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Paper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Desk supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationery and mailing supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computer and printer supplies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ACCO Brands Corp.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

BIC Group

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Staples Inc.

The ODP Corp.

Walmart Inc.

WH Smith Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

