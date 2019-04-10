Office1 Continues to Grow; Invests in DTLV

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office1, one of the nation's leading providers of office technology services, has moved into its new headquarters in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. The fast-growing Office Technology service provider has purchased, remodeled, and moved into the office building located at 720 South 4th Street that was formerly known as the Deaner Law Building. The spacious three-story property has over 30,000 square feet of office space and over seventy on-site parking spaces, positioning Office1 as a catalyst for sustained growth within Downtown Las Vegas. Office1 employs over 50 people in Las Vegas and is planning to add another 100 as the DTLV headquarters comes to full operation.

Quickly outgrowing their former home at 3930 Ali Baba Lane, Office1's leadership elected to convert their former headquarters into warehouse space and bring their operations, service, and sales teams under a single roof to further enhance customer experience. The new office is much more than a facelift for a growing organization's workspace, however. Office1 is leveraging its new home to revolutionize the way it services its customers through the development of its remote service technician team as part of its own ongoing digital transformation as a business technology services leader and its ongoing devotion to creating services that aide companies towards technological modernization.

They also saw an opportunity to partner with a community that shared a similar focus on growth. "We were quickly outgrowing our previous space, which created the opportunity for us to really invest into our team – and our customers – with this new space and, at the same time, make an investment into the Downtown Las Vegas community as well," said Todd Rogers, Office1's CEO and President.

The remodel was led by renowned architectural firm NOVUS Architecture and features a contemporary design fit for the urban fabric of Downtown Las Vegas. Office1's new home emphasizes collaboration and features large, visible conference rooms, a fitness center, training rooms, a warm reception and lobby area, outdoor decks, executive offices, and ample modern art adorning an open layout. "We really wanted to create a space that would help us foster creativity and collaboration as we continue to grow," Rogers explained. "We're committed to providing a first-class employee experience and want our team to maintain an entrepreneurial spirit." Each of the three floors also features a "chill out room" containing bean bag chairs, big screen TVs, and ping pong tables to help foster community among Office1 Employees.

"I am so excited to welcome Office1 to downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas is an exciting city that is business friendly and Office1 is a perfect fit in our urban core," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. Rogers went on to say that the city's VISION 2045 campaign was a key consideration when planning Office1's own growth strategy. "We're committed to helping the DTLV community continue to grow. We're constantly hiring for a variety of positions," Rogers added. "We feel that our vision for our new headquarters aligns perfectly with the community's vision for DTLV."

Office1 is one of the largest office technology providers in the United States, serving more than 10,000 clients across California and Southern Nevada. In business for over 35 years, Office1 offers cutting-edge office technology services, including Managed Services, Copier and Printer Services, and Cloud Services. Office1 features offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the Bay Area.

