Office1 Earns Sixth Consecutive Ricoh RFG Circle of Excellence Recognition

The RFG Circle of Excellence Certified Dealership program celebrates dealers who deliver outstanding service and support, in accordance with Ricoh's guidelines. It is one of the most prestigious awards a dealership can receive in the office technology industry. Office1 is grateful for this recognition, which represents the company's long-standing dedication to providing a best-in-class customer experience.

"It's an honor to receive this award for the sixth straight year," Office1 Vice President of Service Mike Titus said. "It confirms that our dealership is heading in the right direction. I believe we have one of the best service organizations in the country, and this award proves that. I am very proud to receive this award and to be a part of the Office1 family!"

Of the 400 Ricoh dealerships in the U.S., Office1 is one of the select few to receive this recognition, based upon a proven commitment to providing excellent customer service. This award is a manifestation of Office1's promise to go above and beyond for customers.

To qualify for this honor, Office1 had to exceed standards in three categories: Size & Service, Rigorous Testing and Pristine Records.

After earning the nomination, select Office1 team members completed a challenging exam, testing their proficiencies in outstanding service practices. Office1 staffers graded as one of the best average scores in the country.

Office1 also had to provide background information on employee training initiatives, technology innovations, service call records, aggregated office statistics and more. Office1's commitment to customers and mission to modernize office ecosystems shined through.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco-friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

Press Contact:

Scott

619.866.3550

pr@fidelitasdevelopment.com

office1.com

SOURCE Office1

Related Links

https://www.office1.com

