Office1 Finalizes Partnership with Turk’s Kern Copy and Establishes Market in Bakersfield Area

Office1's number one mission is to provide businesses the opportunity to digitally transform their operations through innovative technologies and solutions in a way that improves their bottom line. We ensure this mission to every customer through our excellent customer service and personalized solutions such as: digital modernization, managed services, document imaging, and cloud solutions.

This partnership allows customers and expanding markets to experience the best benefits of both companies; Turk's 31 years of experience in the document imaging industry and Office1's innovative, all-inclusive business technology solutions.

"Hard-working people built this town, my hometown, and that's the kind of people we love working with," Todd Rogers, President of Office1 said. "I'm eager to partner with such a great and experienced company and to begin serving Bakersfield and the surrounding Central Valley."

"Office1 has the tools to help us grow and better serve our customers," Luis Carmona, Market Manager of Turk's Kern Copy said. "Both our companies share the same values, and we're very excited for our customers to utilize the modern solutions Office1 brings to allow them to spur innovation in their businesses and increase productivity."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices function by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions. This partnership with Turk's Kern Copy will allow them to extend their reach in California while continuing to provide top-notch technology solutions in its current California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco- friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

