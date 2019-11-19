Office1 Partners with Nevada Office Machines to Expand into Northern Nevada Market and Fuel Growth in Intelligent Business Modernization

Office1 has positioned itself as a premier provider of office technology solutions across California and Nevada, offering an innovative, personalized approach to digital transformation through all-inclusive solutions spanning managed services, cloud services, and document imaging. With this partnership, Nevada Office Machines can now offer these additional resources to its customers.

"Nevada Office Machines has a stellar track record for providing quality solutions, customer service, and document imaging expertise," said Todd Rogers, President of Office1. "We're excited to expand into such a rapidly growing area, continuing our mission of innovation, modernization, and crafting personalized, proactive solutions for businesses."

"We're proud to offer Office1's best-in-class services to our dedicated customer base," Jim Pilsner, Marker Manager, of Nevada Office Machines said. "With our combined expertise, we'll be able to better serve Northern Nevada and the Lake Tahoe area by digitally transforming and sparking innovation, as well as securing and optimizing operations in companies through technology solutions."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices operate by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions. This partnership with Nevada Office Machines will allow them to do so with companies while continuing to provide top-notch technology solutions in existing California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco-friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

