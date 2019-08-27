Official 2019 SC TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies are Announced

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 18th year, this competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment. SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, was founded as a way to honor the state's most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state's economic vitality. The Official SC TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies program, presented by The Capital Corporation, and Co-sponsored by Integrated Media Publishing, A.T. Locke, PNC Bank, and HUB International Carolinas, has evolved into South Carolina's most sought-after recognition for rapidly growing companies. This year's TOP 25 highest ranking companies, SC Excellence in Business Awards, and South Carolina Economic Impact Award will be honored at a statewide luncheon to be held October 22nd.

2019 Award Winners in alphabetical order:

9 Round

Simpsonville

Advantage | ForbesBook

Charleston

Blue Haven Pools

North Charleston

Cantey Foundation Specialists

Camden

Clear Touch Interactive

Greenville

Diesel Laptops

Gilbert

Equiscript

North Charleston

H&W Electrical Corporation

Greenville

Harper General Contractors

Greenville

Integrated Biometrics

Spartanburg

Intellectual Capitol

Greenville

JEAR Logistics

Mount Pleasant

Jeff Cook Real Estate

North Charleston

Kopis

Greenville

National Land Realty

Greenville

Orange Bees

Greenville

Plus – Plus USA

Greenville

Preferred Home Services

North Charleston

Quality Business Solutions

Greer

RealOp Investments

Greenville

Springhill Construction

Chapin

Sunny Days Entertainment

Simpsonville

Swampfox Technologies

Columbia

The Hiring Group

Greer

THS Constructors

Greenville

Event details:
Tuesday, October 22nd, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM
Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201

Keynote speaker: Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pamela Evette

To purchase tickets, visit: https://2019scfastestgrowingcompaniesaward.eventbrite.com  
For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com

Methodology: In 2019, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in two categories: revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2016 to 2018. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry and position everyone to vie for prestigious spot among South Carolina's TOP25 Fastest Growing Companies.

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal. www.thecapitalcorp.com.

Contact: Reschin Moore, 864-672-8400, rgraham@thecapitalcorp.com

