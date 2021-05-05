Official Dates Announced for International Coaching Week 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Coaching Week (ICW) 2021 will take place May 17–23, 2021, the International Coach Federation (ICF) has announced.

Join thousands of professional coaches and their clients, in celebrating the difference coaching can make in the world. The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is announcing a week of events, online and around the world's time-zones, to recognise and promote the power and impact of coaching.

Coaching is a transformational process that changes lives. Here, ICF-Credentialed Coach Lara Langman, ACC, works with coaching client Minouche Lusakivana to achieve her goals.. International Coaching Week (ICW) is a week of events, online and around the world's time-zones, to recognize and promote the power and impact of coaching. This year's ICW takes place May 17-23.

The professional coaches that make up 140+ ICF chapters in more than 80 countries and territories, will be using their extensive knowledge and experience to offer workshops, demonstrations and free coaching sessions, to make 2021's International Coaching Week one to remember.

The theme for the 22nd International Coaching Week is 'Defying Challenging Times,' – something that we all need at the moment. ICF professional coaches are skilled at assisting individuals, teams, organisations and communities to look to the future in a positive way.

Coaching is about partnering with people in a creative and thought-provoking process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook says '…the process of coaching often unlocks previously untapped sources of imagination, productivity and leadership'.

This year, ICF makes partnering easy, with a new ICF events' platform where any professional ICF coach member can offer an event in their own language and time zone – making coaching more accessible for everyone. https://www.icf-events.org/international-coaching-week-events/.

Currently there are 500+ events in 15 languages and from 40+ countries available for you to choose from – enough for you to find an event that catches your interest; and if you are one of ICF's 45,000+ members worldwide, just sign-in and create your own event.

If you're interested in knowing how large, successful organisations use coaching to develop their people, then make sure you attend the free pre-launch series of ICW events organized by the ICF Professional Coaches division. A couple of events are:

A not to miss webinar with Anna Palm , IKEA of Sweden AB, Leadership and competence developer, on how IKEA has developed using ICF-certified in-house coaches for growing people and business.

Date: May 12 at 3 pm CET - https://www.icf-events.org/icw/discover-how-ikea-uses-icf-certified-in-house-coaches-for-growing-people-business-while-becoming-a-coaching-organisation/

A thought-provoking panel discussion with L'Oréal, Sharjah (UAE) Police department and Ireland's Health Service, where each organization will outline the difference coaching has made to the culture of their organization and their employees' performances.

Date: May 10 at 3 pm CET - https://www.icf-events.org/icw/discover-how-coaching-works-for-many-worldwide-organisations-and-improves-culture-and-performance/

A cutting-edge webinar on Artificial Intelligence with AI specialist Guillaume Leboucher , where you will learn more about how the HR and coaching professions will be transformed at digital age.

Date: May 10 at 2.30 pm CET - https://www.icf-events.org/icw/artificial-intelligence-friend-or-foe-for-hr-coaching/

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching. Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.

