Official Hong Kong Blockchain Week launches March 4 - 8, 2019

Hong Kong's biggest ever gathering of global blockchain leaders, hosted by NexChange

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Official Hong Kong Blockchain Week will be launched from March 4 - 8, 2019 and be hosted by NexChange. Blockchain business and technology leaders from around the world will converge in Hong Kong.

The week will be anchored by NexChange's Block O2O Global Blockchain Summit 2019 (March 5-6). The Hybrid Summit will be hosted by Strategic Programme Partner Hybrid Block on March 7. The Week will be supplemented by over 20 accredited events, details of which can be found at hkblockchainweek.net.

Over 120 speakers from 50+ countries will meet with more than 150 investors and in excess of 100 journalists at HKBCW.

Hong Kong is Asia's premiere blockchain conference center for new blockchain enterprises to come and raise money, for major exchanges to establish themselves and for investors to decide where to place their bets in the blockchain future. Major corporate players will come to network, learn, and present their solutions alongside influential global NGOs.

The Hong Kong government has made a major push to support research and development of new technologies, including funding for blockchain. Major government departments and research centers are lining up to stand behind Blockchain Week.

From Bitcoin loyalists to those building Blockchain 2.0, 3.0, and beyond, Hong Kong will gather over 3,000+ delegates at the main event and at smaller blockchain events across Hong Kong. Deep dive education, practical workshops, networking opportunities, exhibitions and site tours will make it an action-packed week.

Hong Kong is host to crypto's biggest exchanges, the highest concentration of investors and the most crypto-active community in Asia. Major consortia like Hyperledger have made Hong Kong home for their Asia Pacific leaders. Bitmain chose Hong Kong's stock exchange for its upcoming listing. Major multinationals have blockchain research labs and architects situated in the heart of Asia.

Powered by NexChange, there will be a blockchain expo and a blockchain conference. Hear from blockchain experts on:

Cryptonomics Investment Climate Blockchain for finance ICOs vs VC and IPOs Regulatory Issues AI and blockchain Security Tokens

NexChange CEO and Founder, Juwan Lee, says, "It is time for the first official Hong Kong Blockchain Week with the full support of the vibrant global blockchain community coming together. "

