Official ICX listing on Kraken Cryptocurrency Exchange

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICX, the native token of the ICON project that is led by the ICON Foundation , is now listed on Kraken , a leading U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange. Trading pairs include ICX/USD, ICX/EUR, ICX/XBT, and ICX/ETH. This is the first time that ICX is available for trade with the U.S. Dollar and the Euro.

"Many people know ICON as the top Korean blockchain project, and so, we are proud to lead the way by being the first Korean project to be listed on a U.S. based exchange," said Min Kim, ICON Foundation council member. "Moreover, we believe this is evidence that industry leaders like Kraken now recognize that ICON is rapidly evolving into a global project with a truly decentralized global community."

The ICON project has garnered strong support from the region. Approximately 22 percent, or 17 of 77, of the pre-registered P-Rep candidates are located in the U.S. This listing will further help accelerate the growth of the ICON community and ecosystem.

On August 13, 2019, the ICON Foundation announced the Pre-voting period and 3 million ICX giveaway event to incentivize early voters to participate in ICON governance. ICX token holders can stake ICX to earn block rewards today. This month, the ICON network is having its first on-chain election called ICONSENSUS where 22 public representatives ('P-Reps') will be voted in by the community.

About Kraken Cryptocurrency Exchange

Founded in 2011 by Jesse Powell, Kraken is one one of the largest and oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and is consistently named one of the best places to buy and sell crypto online due to its excellent service, low fees, versatile funding options and rigorous security standards. The company's mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion.

For information on geographic restrictions, please visit Kraken Support . Also, visit www.kraken.com for more information.

About ICON Foundation

Founded in 2017, the ICON Foundation leads the promotion and development of the ICON project, one of the largest open source blockchain software projects in the world. The project aims to build a decentralized network that allows digital organizations with different infrastructures to communicate and transact with one another without intermediaries.

Visit www.icon.foundation for more information. Follow us on Twitter ( @helloiconworld ).

