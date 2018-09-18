Official in Saudi Foreign Ministry Addresses False Accusations in Iran Parade Attack

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An official in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Kingdom categorically rejects accusations made by Iranian officials about Saudi Arabia's support for attacks on Iran's Military Parade on Saturday. The source added that Saudi Arabia's policy is clear about non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and its comprehensive rejection of any interference in its internal affairs.

The Foreign Ministry source pointed out that the Kingdom is used to such false statements from a regime that can only lie and deceive and blame other countries to cover for its failure to achieve the aspirations of its people. A while back, the Iranian regime accused the Kingdom that it was behind the collapse of the Iranian economy, choosing to blame the Kingdom instead of looking at their dangerous behavior, which led them to waste their people's wealth in order to support terrorist groups and spread ballistic missiles in the region.

The Iranian regime continues to interfere in the affairs of neighboring countries, as it remains the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region and the world, sowing destruction, sectarianism and extremism, and wasting the wealth of its people on expansionist agendas and brutal aggression.

The source added that the Kingdom recommends the Iranian regime to follow a new path and behave as a responsible country, seeking the well-being and stability of its people instead of wasting the people's ability to support terrorist groups, sectarianism and extremism. We call upon the Iranian regime to deal with other countries on the principle of good neighborliness and respect for international laws and norms.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office