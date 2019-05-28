Official (ISC)² Cybersecurity Courses Approved for College Credits by American Council on Education

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for candidates successfully completing four of its courses. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results for their courses and degree programs. The recommended courses are listed in the ACE National Guide to College Credit for Worksforce Training at www.acenet.edu/nationalguide

"We are pleased that our cybersecurity education courses have been approved by ACE," said (ISC)²'s Education Director, Mirtha Collin. "Introducing cybersecurity education as an accepted part of course curriculum within the university system will encourage a greater number of students to engage with our educational and examination materials and hopefully result in more trained cybersecurity professionals to fill sorely-needed roles in our mission to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

Official (ISC)² courses recommended for two hours of lower division course credit include:

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP ® ) – developed around the knowledge required for understanding cloud computing and its information security risks and mitigation strategies.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP ® ) – provides a review of the knowledge required to effectively design, engineer and manage the overall security posture of an organization.

Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP ® ) – built around the knowledge required to incorporate security practices – authentication, authorization and auditing – into each phase of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), from software design and implementation to testing and deployment.

Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP®) – reviews the knowledge required to implement, monitor and administer IT infrastructure in accordance with information security policies and procedures that ensure data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions and seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research and program initiatives. ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

For more information about (ISC)² cybersecurity courses, please visit https://www.isc2.org/Training.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

