Official Schedule Announced For Commemoration Of The 1619 First African Landing In English North America

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, from August 23 – 25, 2019, Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution , in partnership with Fort Monroe Authority , Fort Monroe National Monument , and the City of Hampton , will host the 2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing in Hampton, Va. This multi-day event will feature a commemorative ceremony, cultural group displays from Project 1619 , the Contraband Historical Society , and the U.S. Colored Troops, and exhibitions from Virginia institutions and museums, including the National Park Service , American Evolution , Hampton History Museum , Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site , Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation , Casemate Museum , and more.

The 2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing weekend is centered around the 400th anniversary of the landing of the first enslaved Africans in English-occupied North America at Point Comfort in 1619. The site of the ship's arrival is part of the present-day Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Va.

On Friday, August 23, a reflection and commemoration will take place at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Hampton, Va. from 9:30–10:30 AM. From 12-3 PM, a ticketed luncheon and panel discussion will take place at the Hampton Convention Center, which recognizes African-American political pioneers in the United States, from mayors to President Obama, and all offices in between. From 6–8 PM the public is invited to attend a free youth event, "Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the Main House," at the Fort Monroe Community Center. Additionally, from 6–8 PM, "1619-2019: 400 Years of Perseverance" panel discussion will be held at Hampton University.

On Saturday, August 24, the Project 1619 Morning Sunrise African Naming Ceremony will take place from 6:30–8 AM at Buckroe Beach. The 2019 First African Landing Commemorative Ceremony will take place from 9:30 AM at Continental Park and will include remarks from CNN political contributor Van Jones and remarks and greetings from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA-3), and Dr. Joseph Green, Jr., Chair of 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, and others.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy several events including the Hampton 2019 Commemorative Program at Fort Monroe, which will feature cultural group displays, exhibitors, living history, and musical performances, the 12th annual African Landing Day Program presented by Project 1619, and Black Heritage Tours sponsored by the National Park Service at Fort Monroe. On Saturday evening, the 2019 First African Landing Day Commemoration Concert will occur at the Hampton Coliseum from 6:30–10 PM featuring GRAMMY-award winning rapper and actor, Common, with Sounds of Blackness.

On Sunday, August 25 from 1:30–7 PM, the free Day of Healing and Gospel Music Festival will take place at Continental Park, which will include remarks by author and radio host Michael Eric Dyson. Additionally, national parks across the country, including Fort Monroe National Monument, will host programs and participate in a nationwide bell ringing at 3:00 PM. Everyone across the country is encouraged to come together in solidarity to ring bells simultaneously for four minutes, one minute for each century, and mark the occasion on social media with #RingToRemember or #400Years.

For more information on the 2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing visit http://hamptonva2019.com/firstafricanlanding/

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

