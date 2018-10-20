Official Source in Saudi Foreign Ministry: Kingdom's Efforts and Measures Taken Reflect Seeking Justice and Accountability

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An official source in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stated that Royal Orders issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the case of the tragic and painful event that led to the death of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi - may God rest his soul; including directives by the Attorney General to investigate the disappearance followed by the formation of a committee to review procedures and the dismissal of a number of officials, comes as a continuation of the Kingdom's efforts to seek justice in accordance with Saudi laws, and to uphold accountability, especially if it concerns one of the Kingdom's citizens, in a swift and decisive manner, regardless of the circumstances.

These measures reflect the leadership's commitment to the security and wellbeing of all Saudi citizens. It also reflects the determination of the leadership to hold those directly responsible accountable, and to insure tragic errors like this never happen again by including corrective measures.

The source added that the Kingdom's government appreciates the distinguished cooperation of the Republic of Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose efforts and cooperation importantly contributed to the investigation into the killing of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also appreciates the wise positions of countries that preferred to wait on investigation procedures and evidence; avoiding unfounded speculations and allegations.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office