Official Statement by the Qatar-America Institute: Structural & Legal Developments

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar-America Institute (QAI) recently filed documents related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). This registration pertained to activities that QAI undertook from October 2017 through October 2019 while QAI was a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization during the tenure of QAI's founding leadership. During that time, QAI pursued a mission to promote a better understanding of Qatar in the United States by educating the American people on the political, economic, and social issues of the U.S.-Qatar relationship through activities that, according to its legal counsel, did not constitute political activities requiring registration under FARA. After changing its status to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, QAI underwent a change of leadership and embarked on a new mission in October 2019. In response to a March 12, 2020 letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, the new QAI leadership decided to register QAI's activities that took place from October 2017 to October 2019. The new QAI leadership does not intend to engage in any activities requiring registration under FARA going forward.

About QAI

The Qatar-America Institute (QAI) is a nonprofit research and program institute that hosts an open cultural space to convene, facilitate cross-cultural and arts exchange programs, and develop educational research on the cultural and strategic ties between the United States and the State of Qatar. As a research and community forum, QAI works proactively to educate and provide, through study and analysis, the facts and interests that guide both U.S. and Qatari partnerships; and to encourage dialogue in order to enhance cooperation and strengthen the enduring relationships and friendships among the Qatari and American people.

