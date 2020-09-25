Official Statement from Senator Dr. Richard Pan Regarding Anti-Vaxxers Influencing COVID Public Health Decisions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, the Sacramento Bee reported that anti-vaccination extremists from outside of California prevented Placer County residents from expressing their views at a Supervisors' meeting and successfully influenced the Placer County Board of Supervisors' decision to rescind the county's emergency COVID order, despite scientific evidence indicating that the novel coronavirus still threatened the health and lives of Placer County residents. According to the California Department of Health, Placer County currently is a substantial risk for COVID infection.

Senator Dr. Richard Pan

Dr. Richard Pan, pediatrician and State Senator representing the Sacramento area, issued the following statement denouncing the tactics of anti-vaxxer extremists to undermine the health and safety of Sacramento area residents:

"The Sacramento region is a thriving community of more than two million residents. Sadly, the health of every one of us has been threatened by the actions of radical anti-health extremists outside of our region and their ally on the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

"Make no mistake, anti-vaxxers are interested in destroying trust in the very institutions that have successfully protected public health more than 150 years. These extremists are anti-health, anti-science, and pose a direct danger to the health of our community and country.

"I commend the former Placer County Public Health Officer, Dr. Aimee Sisson, who refused to back down from her oath to protect the people of Placer County and resigned in protest.

"Everyone is at risk when radical extremists target our communities. I strongly urge all Placer County officials to revisit the Board's dangerous decision to not enforce public health measures and to take a science-based approach to protecting the residents of Placer County from COVID-19 and other health threats."

