Official Trailer Unveiled For 'Depeche Mode: SPIRITS In The Forest' Coming To Cinemas Worldwide On November 21

The brand new feature-length film, directed by award-winning filmmaker and long-time artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest, delves deeply into the emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans from across the globe, giving audiences a unique look into music's incredible power to connect and empower people. Along with these key fan stories, the film integrates performance footage from the two final shows of the band's 2017/2018 Global Spirit Tour, which saw them play to over 3 million fans at 115 performance dates around the world.

SPIRITS in the Forest will be screened in more than 2,400 cinemas around the world on November 21. Tickets are on-sale from today at spiritsintheforest.com, where fans can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters and sign up for event alerts.

LINKS & DETAILS :

Global theatrical release date: November 21, 2019

Website: spiritsintheforest.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/depechemode

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/depechemode/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/depechemode

For more information please contact:

Stella Ferguson/Jacklyn Arding

trafalgar@thinkjam.com

+1 323-716-2333

Ollie Charles

ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com

+44 (0)7471 907 077

For Depeche Mode please contact:

Sarah Mary Cunningham

sarahmary.cunningham@sonymusic.com

+1 212-833-7178

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialized content to over 4,000 cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Funny Girl), iconic moments (Monty Python Live, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' Burn the Stage the Movie, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Muse Drones World Tour).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.

SOURCE Trafalgar Releasing

Related Links

https://www.trafalgar-releasing.com

