Officium Labs Names First Chief Operating Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs today named Angela Masching as the company's chief operating officer, charged with leading the company's product vision, strategic growth, and business operations. Officium Labs is creating the future of service through incredible customer experiences, using its human-centered, blended-AI model to transform CX operations from cost centers to profit centers.

Officium Labs today named Angela Masching as the company's chief operating officer.

"As a leader of transformative, high-growth technology companies, Angela brings experience in strategic vision and business operations. Under her leadership, Officium Labs will continue to innovate the future of service, expand our network of clients and partners, and provide industry-leading, best-in-class service experiences as we scale," says Jonathan Shroyer, CEO and co-founder of Officium Labs.

"I am impressed by Officium's intelligent customer experience insights and solutions," says Masching. "I'm thrilled to join this mission-driven company with a track record of excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with its smart, creative teams across the organization to scale these incredible experiences."

Before joining Officium Labs, Masching served as chief operating officer of disruptive data privacy and ad tech micropayments company Invisibly, Inc. and as general partner of Virtova, a boutique firm specializing in global fintech and private equity. She is an independent director of Saya International Corporation, a direct investor in emerging markets; a director and vice chair of Venture Café St. Louis; and a former director of the tech-enabled literacy NGO Global Learning Exchange Initiative. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science with an emphasis on international relations and security.

About Officium Labs

Officium Labs helps brands deliver incredible customer experiences. Founded in 2019, the company is a global network of remote customer experience (CX) professionals helping its clients create best-in-class support for their customers—transforming customer service from a cost center to a profit center. Officium's TalentPlace platform connects on-demand CX workers with companies in need of CX staff. Its Transform experts provide consulting and coaching to service leaders of all types. The company also offers a set of Innovate patented standards and digital tools—including analytics, workforce planning, and automation capabilities—to improve experiences for customers and employees. Visit www.officiumlabs.io to learn more.

Media Contact: Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer

Phone: (615) 707-9004

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

angela-masching.jpg

Angela Masching

Officium Labs today named Angela Masching as the company's chief operating officer.

SOURCE Officium Labs