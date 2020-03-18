Offshore Decommissioning Industry Forecast, 2024 - Innovations, Opportunities, M&As, Competition Trends, Market Shares, Patent Analysis

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Decommissioning Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on the offshore decommissioning market and the key areas in the field that drive industry growth and allow companies to succeed.

Areas include operator project management, post-cessation of production (CoP) OPEX, well decommissioning (plugging and abandonment), facility de-energizing, topside preparation, topside removal, jacket removal, topside and substructure onshore recycling, subsea infrastructure, site remediation, and post-decommissioning monitoring.

The report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent information regarding upcoming, ongoing decommissioning projects.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for offshore decommissioning

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024

A look at the recent market trends, opportunities, challenges and government rules and regulations affecting the market

Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis, and a relevant patent analysis

Briefing about possible innovations in the offshore decommissioning sector which may reduce costs and environmental impact in the near future

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Able U.K. Ltd., Bureau Veritas Group, Fairfield Energy, Maersk Decom, Petrofac Ltd., and Technip FMC

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Decommissioning

Investments

Regulatory Framework

Market Dynamics

Estimates of Decommissioning Costs

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Decommissioning Stage

Overview

Well Plugging and Abandonment

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Running, Making Safe and Preparation

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Topside and Substructure Removal

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Subsea and Site Remediation

Derrick Barges

Platform Removal

Pipeline and Power Cable Decommissioning

Market Size and Forecast

Topside and Substructure Reuse and Recycling

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Operator Project Management and Monitoring

Project Management

Engineering and Planning

Permitting and Regulatory Compliance

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Offshore Decommissioning Market by Water Depth

Overview

Shallow Waters

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Deep Water

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Ultra-Deep Water

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Offshore Decommissioning Market by Region

Overview

North America

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

United States

Canada

Europe

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom

Norway

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Australia

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of the World (the Middle East , Africa and South America )

, and ) Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria

Angola

Brazil

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Market Ranking

Areas for Innovation

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Able U.K. Ltd.

AF Gruppen ASA

Aker Solutions ASA

Bureau Veritas Group

Deepocean Group Holding B.V.

DNV Gl

Fairfield Energy

Heerema Marine Contractors

John Wood Group PLC

Linch-Pin Offshore Management Services

LOC Group

Maersk Decom

Perenco

Petrofac Ltd.

Proserv U.K. Ltd.

Ramboll Group A/S

Rever Offshore U.K. Ltd.

Saipem

Subsea 7 S.A.

Technip FMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtg3ko

