Offshore Drilling Market, 2025 - Market is Projected to Grow by US$52.3 Billion

Offshore Drilling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$52.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Subsea Production and Processing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$12.4 Billion by the year 2025, Subsea Production and Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Subsea Production and Processing will reach a market size of US$902.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include

Baker Hughes

China Oilfield Services

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Dolphin Drilling

Ensco Plc

Halliburton

Kca Deutag Drilling

Maersk Drilling A/S

Nabors Industries

Noble Corporation

Paragon Offshore Plc

Schlumberger

Scientific Drilling International

Seadrill

Superior Energy Services

Transocean

Weatherford International

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Offshore Drilling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Logging while Drilling (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Directional Drilling (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Contract Drilling (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Offshore Drilling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Logging while Drilling (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Directional Drilling (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Contract Drilling (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Offshore Drilling Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Logging while Drilling (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Directional Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Contract Drilling (Segment) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD



