Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report Forecasts 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capex Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Well Plugging and Abandonment, Jacket and Topsides Removal, and Others) Including Forecasts by Major Regions and Countries, Plus Profiles of Leading Companies in the Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market



Visiongain has forecasted that the global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $7,076mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

With such established global offshore oil and gas fields, decommissioning becomes increasingly pertinent. As global offshore oil and gas fields mature, ageing structures must be removed. With the average lifetime of an offshore oil and gas field in the region of 25 to 40 years, this leaves many global structures in need of decommissioning.



The cost involved in the decommissioning varies from project to project and coast to coast. The majority of costs are associated with the jacket, topside and subsea structure removal phases and well P&A.

Decommissioning projects are highly complex, lengthy and expensive; the process involves many different stages and can take more than a decade to complete. With such environmental, economic and social pressures, the offshore decommissioning market is set to drastically increase, creating substantial business opportunities along the way.



Visiongain's global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across four different regions: The Gulf of Mexico and North America, the North Sea, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the offshore oil & gas decommissioning market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining the offshore oil & gas decommissioning market?

– How will each offshore oil & gas decommissioning submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

– How will the market shares for each offshore oil & gas Decommissioning submarket develop from 2019 to 2029?

– What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019 to 2029?

– Will leading offshore oil & gas decommissioning markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

– How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

– What are the decommissioning projects for these leading companies?

– How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The report provides forecasts for the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market, by TYPE, for the period 2019-2029

– Well P&A CAPEX 2019-2029

– Jackside & Topside Removal CAPEX 2019-2029

– Others CAPEX 2019-2029



2) The report also forecasts and analyses the global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market by Regions from 2019-2029

– Gulf of Mexico and North America CAPEX 2019-2029

– North Sea CAPEX 2019-2029

– Asia-Pacific CAPEX 2019-2029

– Rest of the World CAPEX 2019-2029



3) The report reveals global regulations and agreements affecting the Offshore Oil and Gas Decommissioning Industry



4) The report includes Leading Companies analysis in the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Companies

– Companies with Offshore Assets

– Decommissioning Contractors

– Decommissioning Consultancies



5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning market:

– BP Plc

– Canadian Natural Resources

– Chevron Corporation

– ConocoPhillips

– ExxonMobil Corporation

– Total S.A.

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc

– ENI



