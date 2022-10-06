Offshore Supply Vessel Market Size to Grow by USD 5.14 Bn From 2022 to 2026, Driven by Growing Demand for Oil and Its Byproducts - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Supply Vessel Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.14 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% in the forecast period. The offshore supply vessel market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for oil and its byproducts. The demand for offshore supply vessels used during the initial phases of E&P, such as seismic surveys, well development or construction, and dive support, is expected to increase significantly. This is because the sustained increase in the demand for oil and gas and the declining cost of offshore E&P activities are driving investments in the exploration and development of new offshore wells. To know about the additional drivers Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The global offshore supply vessel market is highly competitive, with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as adopting hi-tech technologies and providing value-based services to compete in the market. Some of the leading vendors in the market include Tidewater, BOURBON, Bass Marine, DP World, AP Moller Maersk AS, Siem Offshore, Solstad Offshore ASA, and Edison Chouest Offshore. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Chouest - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Fast Viking, and 187 fast supply vessels.

BOURBON - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as the Bourbon evolution 800 series.

Harvey Gulf - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Harvey hustler and Harvey jones act enforcer.

Island Offshore - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as My island discoverer and My island defender platform supply vessels.

Seacor Marine - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Halul 20 and Halul 21.

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

AHTS - size and forecast 2021-2026

PSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

FSIC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MPSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. AHTS vessels are naval vessels used for tugging/towing (oil rigs, ships) and handling the anchors for oil rigs. AHTS vessels are built to stand harsh weather conditions and are specifically used to help install oil rigs in the deepwater. AHTS vessels are also used to assist in tanker loading and deepwater anchor handling. The AHTS vessel segment will witness significant growth due to the expected increase in CAPEX by 6%-7% in deepwater activities by major companies engaged in the global oil and gas industry. These factors will facilitate segment growth in the forecast period.

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Bass Marine Pty Ltd., BOURBON Corp., COSL Drilling Europe AS, DP World, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Harren Shipping Services GmbH and Co KG, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Havila Shipping ASA, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Island Offshore Management AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Siem Offshore Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., Van Aalst Group, Vroon BV, Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Qatar Navigation QPSC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on AHTS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on AHTS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on FSIV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on FSIV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on MPSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on MPSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 101: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

10.4 Bass Marine Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Bass Marine Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bass Marine Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Bass Marine Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 BOURBON Corp.

Exhibit 108: BOURBON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: BOURBON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: BOURBON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: BOURBON Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Exhibit 112: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Exhibit 115: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Exhibit 118: Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Island Offshore Management AS

Exhibit 121: Island Offshore Management AS - Overview



Exhibit 122: Island Offshore Management AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Island Offshore Management AS - Key offerings

10.10 Qatar Navigation QPSC

Exhibit 124: Qatar Navigation QPSC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Qatar Navigation QPSC - Key offerings

10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 126: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tidewater Inc.

Exhibit 130: Tidewater Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Tidewater Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Tidewater Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Tidewater Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

