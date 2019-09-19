Offshore Wind Energy Market to Register 17% Growth to 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/229

0 – 30 m water depth, offshore wind energy market is anticipated to grow over 14% by 2024. Increasing usage of monopile and tripod type foundations in the shallow water regions along with superior transmission and grid connectivity opportunities will enhance the construction of offshore farms in 0 - 30m water depth sections.

Fixed installation, in 2017 accounted for majority of the offshore wind energy industry share owing to improvement in seabed characterization and advanced project design software. In addition, implementation of LiDAR technology will help in reduction of turbine installation costs, which in turn will further complement the business outlook.

Offshore wind energy market from turbine is anticipated to expand over 17% by 2024. These units account for a large portion of the total project cost which play a pivotal towards plant performance and feasibility. In addition, continuous developments in turbine size for offshore installations, new blade designs, emerging turbine assembly concepts and innovative drive trains are some of the key factors strengthening the product demand.

< 100 kW offshore wind energy market is predicted to surpass annual installation of 500 MW by 2024. Continuous development of co-generation units to support energy and heat utilization across small commercial, industrial and off-grid networks will boost the product adoption. Ongoing technological advancements for improvement of re generation units to sustain low energy requirements will further stimulate the product penetration.

Notable industry players across the offshore wind energy market include Enercon, Vestas, GE, Nordex Acciona, Siemens Gamesa, Senvion, MHI-Vestas, Goldwind, United Power, Envision Energy, Suzlon, Mingyang, Wobben, WEG SA, Impsa, Clipper, Bergey, LM, Enessere, Northern Power Systems, RTS, Global Energy Services, Availon, Prysmian, General Cable, Furukawa Electric, Southwire, Nexans, LS Cable, and Sumitomo.

