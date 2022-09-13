Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2026, Government Support For Wind Energy Projects to Boost Growth - Technavio

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Segmentation

Substructures

Monopiles



Gravity Foundation



Others

Geography

EMEA



APAC



Americas

The monopoly segment's market share of offshore wind turbines will expand significantly. Due to its stability and a greater number of ongoing and planned lower-depth offshore projects, the monopiles substructure sector dominates the offshore wind turbine industry. The tower is supported by monopiles either directly or indirectly through a transition piece in the relatively straightforward monopile support structure. Buy Sample Report.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore wind turbine market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Wind Turbine Market size

Offshore Wind Turbine Market trends

Offshore Wind Turbine Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in offshore installations as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore wind turbine market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Offshore Wind Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Offshore Wind Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Eaton Corporation Plc

ENERCON GmbH

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nordex SE

Senvion SA

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind System AS

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore wind turbine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market vendors

Offshore Wind Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2022-2026 54975 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.04 Regional analysis EMEA, APAC, and Americas Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, China, Denmark, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Substructures

Market segments

Comparison by Substructures

Monopiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gravity foundation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Substructures

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

