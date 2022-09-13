Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2026, Government Support For Wind Energy Projects to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 13, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Wind Turbine Market size is expected to grow by 54975 MT during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The government support for wind energy projects, decline in LCOE for wind power generation, and rise in offshore installations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, competition from alternative sources of energy, the high failure rate of wind turbine components, and the high investments required for offshore projects will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Segmentation
- Substructures
- Monopiles
- Gravity Foundation
- Others
- Geography
- EMEA
- APAC
- Americas
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore wind turbine market report covers the following areas:
- Offshore Wind Turbine Market size
- Offshore Wind Turbine Market trends
- Offshore Wind Turbine Market industry analysis
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Offshore Wind Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Offshore Wind Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- ENERCON GmbH
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nordex SE
- Senvion SA
- Siemens AG
- Suzlon Energy Ltd.
- Vestas Wind System AS
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind turbine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the offshore wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the offshore wind turbine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind turbine market vendors
|
Offshore Wind Turbine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
54975 MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.04
|
Regional analysis
|
EMEA, APAC, and Americas
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK, Germany, China, Denmark, and Belgium
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Eaton Corporation Plc, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
