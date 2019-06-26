OFS Announces Appointment of Patrice Dubois as CEO

NORCROSS, Ga., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS Fitel, LLC (OFS) today announced that the Furukawa Electric Company (FEC) Board of Directors has approved the appointment of OFS President and Chief Operating Officer, Patrice Dubois, to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective July 1, 2019, succeeding Dr. Timothy Murray.

Patrice Dubois has been a part of the company's leadership team for more than a decade serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the last 2 years. Mr. Dubois served as General Manager for the OFS multimode fiber manufacturing facility in Sturbridge, Massachusetts and instituted Lean Manufacturing Techniques across the fiber and cable operations when he first joined the company in 2001. He subsequently held positions with increased strategic responsibility, including Vice President of Telecom Operations and Engineering North America, Senior Vice-President Telecom, and most recently as Executive Vice-President and COO.

Mr. Dubois' professional career began in 1986 with the Saint Gobain Corporation after concluding a tour as a Mathematics college professor in Damascus, Syria. He managed various research, manufacturing, and resource organizations throughout his 15-year tenure in the Building Material industry both in Europe and in USA, which included the Saint Gobain's Abrasives Division, Fiber Reinforcement Division and Central R&D Laboratory and the De Dietrich Corporation.

Mr. Dubois, a native of France, holds an Engineering Diploma in Applied Mathematics from École Centrale de Paris, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and an Executive Management Degree from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Murray will remain in the position of Chairman of OFS and will serve as an adviser to FEC Communications Solutions Division and Furukawa Electric LatAm (FEL).

