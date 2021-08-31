OFS Expands Microcable Product Line with RollR®200 Central Core Rollable Ribbon Fiber Optic Microcable

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISE EXPO 2021 - OFS, a leading-edge designer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative fibre optic network solutions, expands its microcable product line with the RollR200 Central Core (CC) Rollable Ribbon Microcable. The RollR200 CC Rollable Ribbon Microcable features 432 optical fibers in a gel-free central core design optimized for microduct installations. This latest-generation cabling solution can help take metro networks to the next level with increased fiber density, enhanced performance, and speed of deployment.

The RollR200 CC Microcable capitalizes on OFS' advancement in Rollable Ribbon (RR). To form these ribbons, individual 200 micron fibers are partially bonded to each other at predetermined points which enables the benefit of mass fusion splicing capabilities in a significantly smaller cable diameter to maximize fiber density in congested networks. Mass fusion splicing capability helps to simplify installation and save on splicing time and labor costs.

The cable design features a central core tube construction with helical strength elements for improved handling and installation capabilities. Specifically designed for air-blown installation using microduct systems, the rifled outer jacket reduces cable friction during installation to increase installation lengths. In addition, the RollR200 CC Microcable's greater fiber density can help to expand the capacity of existing pathways using smaller, lower-cost duct systems.

"The RollR200 CC Microcable allows our customers to install twice the fiber density of previous microcable offerings into common 13mm ID microducts with a 432f count construction as small as 10mm in diameter," said Brian Maxwell, Cable Product Line Manager for OFS. "This gain in density allows providers to maximize the use of their network duct systems and infrastructure, helping them save on both material and installation costs and conserve duct space for future upgrades or lease."

The RollR200 Microcable's Rollable Ribbons may be 'rolled,' compacted and routed like individual fibers to facilitate use in potentially smaller closures and splice trays. The cable's completely gel-free water-blocking design also helps to reduce the time required to prepare cable ends which can also help with reduced labor and splicing costs.

RollR200 Central Core Microcable is being presented at the ISE Conference and is initially available with 432 fibers and features OFS' bend-optimized AllWave® FLEX fiber.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Company, a multi-billion dollar leader in optical communications.

For more information, please visit www.ofsoptics.com.

