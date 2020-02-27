OFS Withdraws From OFC 2020

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the continued global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and risk assessment for the health and safety of employees, customers and key stakeholders, OFS is cancelling its plans to exhibit and present at OFC 2020, scheduled to take place March 9-11 in San Diego, California.

"We value OFC as a venue for sharing our latest research and innovation each year. However, with the continued spread and growing concern of COVID-19 and the prioritization of health and safety not only in our manufacturing environment, but in the travel and exposure potentially impacting our employees, customers and stakeholders, we have decided to cancel our participation in OFC. We will work to share our intended demonstrations and research with customers and industry partners over the coming months in local forums," stated Pierre Marty, Senior Vice President, Fiber & Cable North America, OFS.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com for additional updates for on participation in upcoming scheduled events.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty photonics products. We provide reliable, cost-effective solutions for a broad range of applications including telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, government, aerospace and defense. These products help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses, both today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS (OFS Fitel, LLC) is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia and the United States. OFS is a wholly- owned subsidiary of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

