OG&E Completes Acquisition of Shady Point Plant in Poteau Following FERC Approval

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OG&E, a subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of the AES Shady Point plant near Poteau, Oklahoma. The acquisition follows approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of the company's application to acquire Shady Point and the Oklahoma Cogeneration LLC facility in Oklahoma City. The company had previously received the necessary approvals to proceed with the acquisitions from the Arkansas Public Service Commission on May 8, 2019 and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission on May 13, 2019.

"We are pleased to have achieved regulatory approval on all fronts and to have closed on the Shady Point acquisition. These transactions will save our customers tens of millions of dollars each year and keeping good paying jobs in Oklahoma," said OG&E spokesman Brian Alford.

About OG&E

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 852,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

