OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second quarter dividend of $0.3875 per share per common share of stock, to be paid April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2020.

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 858,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.3875 RECORD DATE: 04/10/20 PAYMENT DATE: 04/30/20

