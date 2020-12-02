OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.4025 per share per common share of stock, to be paid Jan. 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on Jan. 11, 2021.

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.4025 RECORD DATE: 01/11/21 PAYMENT DATE: 01/29/21

