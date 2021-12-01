OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

Dec 01, 2021, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.41 per common share of stock, to be paid January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 876,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.  In addition, OGE Energy Corp. holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream.

CLASS OF STOCK:           

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:    

$0.41

RECORD DATE:                

01/10/22

PAYMENT DATE:              

01/28/22

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

Also from this source

OGE Energy Corp. reports third quarter results...

OGE Energy Corp. third quarter 2021 earnings webcast...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics