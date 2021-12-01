OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend
Dec 01, 2021, 16:15 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.41 per common share of stock, to be paid January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022.
OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 876,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream.
|
CLASS OF STOCK:
|
OGE Energy Corp. Common
|
DIVIDEND PER SHARE:
|
$0.41
|
RECORD DATE:
|
01/10/22
|
PAYMENT DATE:
|
01/28/22
SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.
