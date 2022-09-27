OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. ( NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.

CLASS OF STOCK:  

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.4141

RECORD DATE:

10/11/22

PAYMENT DATE:

10/28/22

