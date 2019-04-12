OGE Energy Corp. first quarter 2019 earnings webcast

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time), Thursday, May 2, 2019.

This call is being webcast by West and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 850,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.6 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.oge.com

