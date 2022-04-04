OGE Energy Corp. first quarter 2022 earnings webcast

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, May 5, 2022.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.oge.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 879,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

