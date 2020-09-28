OGE Energy Corp. increases annual dividend by 4% to $1.61 per share

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.4025 per share from $0.3875 per share, which represents growth of approximately 4 percent and equates to $1.61 per share annually.

The increase is effective with the fourth quarter 2020 dividend and will be paid Oct. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record Oct. 13, 2020.

"Strong operational execution at the utility has enabled us to increase our dividend for the 14th consecutive year," said Sean Trauschke, Chairman, President and CEO of OGE Energy. "We realize many of our shareholders count on our dividend for income, and I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our members to provide value to our shareholders during these difficult times."

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 863,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.4025 RECORD DATE: 10/13/20 PAYMENT DATE: 10/30/20

