OGE Energy Corp. second quarter 2022 earnings webcast
OGE Energy Corp.
Jul 06, 2022, 17:01 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, August 4, 2022.
This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.oge.com.
OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 882,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
