Ogilvy Named Among Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 7th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy announced today that it has received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the seventh consecutive year and has once again been named among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Ogilvy joins more than 767 major U.S. businesses to also earn top marks this year.

James Kinney, Ogilvy's new Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Chief People Officer for North America said: "2020 was a year profoundly marked by inequality in our country, so it is wonderful to start 2021 with Ogilvy achieving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index for the seventh year in a row. This accomplishment demonstrates our enduring commitment to fostering a culture where the many dimensions of difference are valued and supported at all levels of the company. Our promise our LGBTQ colleagues, and all the diverse communities throughout our company, is to always be listening and evolving so we have a strong, inclusive workplace that we can all be proud of."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The full report was released today and is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

HRC President Alphonso David said: "From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality. This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

Ogilvy's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. In addition to a focus on inclusive policies and practices, Ogilvy's PRIDE employee professional network fosters an inclusive workplace culture where LGBTQ+ and ally employees connect to grow as professionals and contribute to the agency's overall success through client work. PRIDE's key objectives include workplace community building, networking and partnerships, and industry-wide thought-leadership. PRIDE currently has USA chapters in New York, Washington D.C., California, and Chicago.

