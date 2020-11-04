Ogilvy New York Appoints Charlotte Tansill Chief Transformation Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy New York today announced that Charlotte (Charlie) Tansill has been named Chief Transformation Officer. Charlie has served in a range of roles across the Ogilvy network since joining in 2008, most recently serving as Executive Director of Ogilvy New York's social media practice. In her new role, Charlie will lead an integrated strategy function for New York spanning all of the agencies capabilities. She will also partner with Lauren Crampsie, President of Ogilvy New York, to drive the office's business strategy and transformation.

Lauren Crampsie said: "Charlie has tripled net sales for our unique New York social offering in four years. Through her leadership, she has redefined our ways of working to be solution-based for clients, driving more speed to value for their businesses across all social platforms. Ogilvy strives to be creative about creativity and Charlie has enabled our flagship office to find the right balance between agility and expertise as we work to deliver business growth to our clients. I am thrilled to have her taking on this expanded role as we lead our clients' businesses into the future and further transform Ogilvy's flagship office."

Charlie Tansill said: "I am grateful to Lauren and Ogilvy leadership for affording me this opportunity. I am incredibly excited to accelerate growth at Ogilvy by leading our transformation and aligning our business practices with the evolving realities of our industry. Over my nearly 13 years at Ogilvy, I have fully embraced the strength of our culture and talent. Our clients rightfully see us as thought-leaders, and we must innovate and deliver to maintain their trust. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure our leadership position sustains for years to come."

Charlie most recently oversaw Ogilvy New York's social media practice, where she served as the strategic and business leader of a rapidly expanding team of experts across strategy, creative, influence, analytics, and media. In this role she was responsible for defining and realizing the vision, growth strategy, talent strategy, and culture of the practice. Passionate about the intersection of creativity and technology, Charlie is known for taking an audience-centric approach to counseling clients and evolving brands to be prepared for the modern world. Most recently, she led the definition and development of a global social media product suite for Ogilvy. Prior to joining the New York office, Charlie launched and grew Ogilvy's social media team in the Middle East leading the team to achieve fast, profitable growth, while delivering exceptional creative work, as proven by their numerous regional and global awards for clients such as Coca-Cola, Nissan and American Express. In 2019, Charlie served as judge of the Global Effies as well as for the WARC awards. Charlie graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania where she played Division I tennis.

About Ogilvy

